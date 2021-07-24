LIVE: ICSE Class 10 results to be declared at 3 pm today, check complete details here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results to ICSE, ISC 2021 exams on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the examination and are waiting for their ICSE, ISC exam Results.

After the results are declared it will be available on Council website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Once the results are declared, students can check it through the website - cisce.org, apart from it, results will be available via SMS and app.

Internal assessment marks for the project work and practical work would be considered as it is. Students must stay assured as CISCE would definitely release ICSE, ISC Result 2021 before July 31, 2021 as per the Supreme Court of India’s order.

