LIVE: ICSE Class 10 results to be declared at 3 pm today, check complete details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results to ICSE, ISC 2021 exams on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the examination and are waiting for their ICSE, ISC exam Results.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 24, 2021 - 13:41
New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results to ICSE, ISC 2021 exams on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the examination and are waiting for their ICSE, ISC exam Results.

After the results are declared it will be available on Council website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Once the results are declared, students can check it through the website - cisce.org, apart from it, results will be available via SMS and app.

Internal assessment marks for the project work and practical work would be considered as it is. Students must stay assured as CISCE would definitely release ICSE, ISC Result 2021 before July 31, 2021 as per the Supreme Court of India’s order. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for ICSE, ISC 2021 exam results: 

24 July 2021, 13:20 PM

The council has also released the assessment criteria, for ICSE the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. While, for ISC the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

24 July 2021, 13:11 PM

The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. In June 2021, the Council announced that the students will be awarded marks based on internal assessments.

24 July 2021, 13:10 PM

How to check ICSE Class 10 results 2021: 

* Log on to the official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org
* Look 'Results 2021'
* Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA
* After filling all the information, click on submit
* The result will be displayed on the screen.
* Download and take a print out for future reference. 

