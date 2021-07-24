LIVE: ICSE Class 10 results to be declared at 3 pm today, check complete details here

24 July 2021, 13:20 PM
The council has also released the assessment criteria, for ICSE the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. While, for ISC the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.
The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. In June 2021, the Council announced that the students will be awarded marks based on internal assessments.
How to check ICSE Class 10 results 2021:
* Log on to the official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org
* Look 'Results 2021'
* Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA
* After filling all the information, click on submit
* The result will be displayed on the screen.
* Download and take a print out for future reference.