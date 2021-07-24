ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 live updates: Class 12 results to be declared today at 3 pm

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce ICSE 10th, ISC 12th exam results 2021 on Saturday (July 24, 2021). The council will announce results for over three lakh students at 3 PM today. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

Nearly 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the council’s announcement and will get their results today. The ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results will also be available via SMS.

This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled by CISCE in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, but the Council had come up with evaluation criteria to prepare Class 10, 12 results 2021. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams.