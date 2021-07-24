हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 live updates: Class 12 results to be declared today at 3 pm

The council will announce results for over three lakh students at 3 PM today. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 24, 2021 - 13:16
New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce ICSE 10th, ISC 12th exam results 2021 on Saturday (July 24, 2021). The council will announce results for over three lakh students at 3 PM today. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

Nearly 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the council’s announcement and will get their results today. The ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results will also be available via SMS. 

This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled by CISCE in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, but the Council had come up with evaluation criteria to prepare Class 10, 12 results 2021. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for ICSE, ISC 2021 exam results: 

24 July 2021, 13:14 PM

CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: CISCE website not working? Here's another way to check the result

If the council's official website - cisce.org is not working, students can check their scores at results.cisce.org or can send an SMS to 09248082883 with their unique ID in this FORMAT.

24 July 2021, 13:09 PM

CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

Step 2. Click on the "ISC Result 2021" link

Step 2: Enter your seven-digit unique ID

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the score sheet for future reference

24 July 2021, 13:03 PM

CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria 

ICSE and ISC Board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, CISCE had released the assessment criteria which said that for ISC, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in classes 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

24 July 2021, 13:01 PM

CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: Where to check?

Students will be able to check their scores at the official website of the council- cisce.org. Students can get their results through an SMS -- type ‘ICSE/ISC (seven-digit unique id)’ and send to 09248082883.

24 July 2021, 12:59 PM

CISCE Class 12 results to be released today 

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Class 12 results today (July 24, 2021) at 3 pm. Once announced, students will be able to check their results at cisce.org.

