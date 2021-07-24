ICSE, ISC Board results 2021 live updates: Class 12 results to be declared today at 3 pm

24 July 2021, 13:14 PM
CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: CISCE website not working? Here's another way to check the result
If the council's official website - cisce.org is not working, students can check their scores at results.cisce.org or can send an SMS to 09248082883 with their unique ID in this FORMAT.
24 July 2021, 13:09 PM
CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: How to check?
Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org
Step 2. Click on the "ISC Result 2021" link
Step 2: Enter your seven-digit unique ID
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a print out of the score sheet for future reference
24 July 2021, 13:03 PM
CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria
ICSE and ISC Board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, CISCE had released the assessment criteria which said that for ISC, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in classes 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.
24 July 2021, 13:01 PM
CISCE Class 12 Result 2021: Where to check?
Students will be able to check their scores at the official website of the council- cisce.org. Students can get their results through an SMS -- type ‘ICSE/ISC (seven-digit unique id)’ and send to 09248082883.
24 July 2021, 12:59 PM
CISCE Class 12 results to be released today
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Class 12 results today (July 24, 2021) at 3 pm. Once announced, students will be able to check their results at cisce.org.