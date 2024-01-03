LIVE Updates | IIT GATE 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Today- Check Latest Updates Here
GATE 2024 Admit Card Live: GATE will be held in two sessions between February 3 and 11, 2024. Gate2024.iisc.ac.in will have the GATE hall ticket 2024 accessible.
GATE 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: The GATE 2024 admit card will be released today, January 3, by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in will host the link to download the GATE admit card 2024. Scheduled between February 3 and 11, 2024, the GATE 2024 exam dates are February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Candidates can access their response sheets on the portal starting February 16. Answer keys will be available from February 21, with the option to challenge them open between February 22 and 25, 2024. Results for GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16, and scorecards will be accessible on March 23. Additionally, new two-paper combinations have been introduced in addition to the previously announced options during the regular and extended registration periods.
According to reports, approximately 8 lakh people registered for the GATE 2024 tests. When compared to the previous year, about 25% more candidates applied.
GATE 2024 Live Updates: Examination dates
The GATE 2024 examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The response sheets for the candidates will be available on the internet beginning February 16. While the GATE 2024 solution keys will be released on February 21, challenges to the answer key will be accepted between February 22 and February 25, 2024.
