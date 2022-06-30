JAC 12th Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce results to be announced Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC 12th Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 to be announced Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in .
JAC 12th Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 to be announced Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12 board exam results for the commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 12 board examinations in the Commerce and Arts streams can access their results via the official websites. Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.
The Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam was cancelled to protect the students' health and safety. A different marking scheme was used to prepare the JAC class 12 results. Students' performance in class 11 and assessments were used to evaluate them. A total of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination, with 3,27,235 of them successfully promoted and passing.
Check JAC 12th Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022 / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Commerce results 2022 to be announced Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: Last year stats
Jharkhand Class 12 results were announced on July 30, 2022 in 2021. In the Commerce stream, the overall pass rate was 90.33 percent. 30422 students passed the exam out of a total of 33677 students. The Arts stream had a pass rate of 90.71 percent overall. The exam was passed by 189801 students out of a total of 209234 students.
JAC Results 2022: Students waiting for result
Approximately 3 lakh students are awaiting Class 12 results in the arts and commerce streams. JAC 12th Science results were already made public on June 27, 2022. According to the official notice, 54, 768 students received first division in the JAC 12th Science results, while 5117 received second division.
JAC Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Only 1 hour left
At 2.30 p.m., the Jharkhand Board Result will be announced. There is only one hour until the press conference begins.
JAC 12th Results 2022: Website to check result
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jacresults.com
- results.nic.in
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Covid-19 guidelines
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Arts will be released shortly. The exams were held offline in March and April. During the examination, the COVID19 guidelines were followed.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: How to check via SMS
If the official websites fail to load due to high traffic, students can check the result via text message by using the format - To receive results via SMS, type RESULT space> JAC12 space>. space>Roll Code Send your roll number to 56263. Students will receive the JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 via text message on the same mobile number.
JAC Class 12th results 2022: How to check via official website
- Go to the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.i, jacresults.com.
- Click on the link available for JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022.
- Fill in the log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
- JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on your screen.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Science stream result
The science stream's overall pass rate was 91.43 percent. JAC 10th class overall pass percentage was 95.60 percent.
JAC Class 12th Results 2022: Passing Marks
Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the Jharkhand board 12th arts exam. Students who do not receive 33% will be required to take the class 12 arts and commerce compartment exam.
JAC Results 2022: Last year exams
The Class 12 Board examination began on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was administered offline in accordance with all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and federal governments.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Total Students
1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The result will be announced at 2.30 pm.
JAC Class 12th results 2022: Results to be out soon
Today, June 30,2022, the jac result.com 12th arts will be released. Students can view the JAC 12 arts result 2022 and JAC 12 commerce result 2022 on the official website, jac.nic.in.
