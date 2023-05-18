JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live : Jharkhand To Declare Class 10th, 12th Board Result Soon On jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Latest Updates
JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Result 2023 For Class 10th and 12th Science stream will be announced soon on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, the latest updates Jharkhand will announce the JAC 10th, 12th Science Results this week. However, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the release of the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 is still awaited.
Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time
According to the latest media reports JAC is expected to announce Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream on May 20, however, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.
JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Websites to check scorecards
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jac.nic.in
- jacresults.com
- jharresults.nic.in
JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates
Here's How To Download JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023
Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.
Jharkhand Board Result 2023
JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared soon on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.