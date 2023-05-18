topStoriesenglish2609726
NewsEducation
JHARKHAND BOARD RESULT 2023

JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live : Jharkhand To Declare Class 10th, 12th Board Result Soon On jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Result 2023 For Class 10th and 12th Science stream will be announced soon on the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 01:42 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live : Jharkhand To Declare Class 10th, 12th Board Result Soon On jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Latest Updates
LIVE Blog

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, the latest updates Jharkhand will announce the JAC 10th, 12th Science Results this week. However, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the release of the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 is still awaited.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time

According to the latest media reports JAC is expected to announce Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream on May 20, however, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023

18 May 2023
13:25 PM

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Websites to check scorecards

  1.  jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com 
  4. jharresults.nic.in
13:22 PM

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates

Here's How To Download JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.

 

13:11 PM

Jharkhand Board Result 2023

JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared soon on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the latest reports, Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th results are expected to be released this week, however, official confirmation on the date and time of the declaration of the result is awaited.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818