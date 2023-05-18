JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live : Jharkhand To Declare Class 10th, 12th Board Result Soon On jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, the latest updates Jharkhand will announce the JAC 10th, 12th Science Results this week. However, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the release of the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 is still awaited.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time

According to the latest media reports JAC is expected to announce Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream on May 20, however, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.