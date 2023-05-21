JAC Class 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result To Be Declared Soon
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, the latest updates Jharkhand will announce the JAC 10th, 12th Science Results on Sunday (May 21).
Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time
According to the latest media reports JAC is expected to announce Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream on May 25, however, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps Tp Check Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023
Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2023 and take a printout for future reference
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Evaluation Process Concluded
Students should be aware that the evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 has concluded. This year, the Board conducted the JAC Class 10th examination from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023
The JAC class 10th and JAC 12th results will be available on the following websites
1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
2. jacresults.com
JAC Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Examination Dates
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) administered the class 10th examinations on behalf of the Jharkhand board from March 14 to April 3. The class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.
There is no official confirmation from the boards on when the JAC results 2023 will be announced.
Once the results get declared by the board, students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com.
