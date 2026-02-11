JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: NTA Expected To Release Final Answer Key Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 for session 1 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 for session 1 today. According to several media reports, the final answer key is expected today and the results are expected to be out on 12th February, 2026.
All the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exam will be able to download their final answer keys through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The examination took place from 21st January to 29th January, 2026, in 10 shifts.
A total of approx 13.5 lakh students have registered for the session 1 exam and over 13 lakh candidates have actually appeared for the exam.
