Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015744https://zeenews.india.com/education/live-updates/jee-main-2026-result-live-updates-final-answer-key-check-jeemain-nta-nic-in-january-session-cut-off-3015744.html
NewsEducationJEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: NTA Expected To Release Final Answer Key Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here
JEE MAINS 2026

JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: NTA Expected To Release Final Answer Key Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 for session 1 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 for session 1 today. According to several media reports, the final answer key is expected today and the results are expected to be out on 12th February, 2026. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exam will be able to download their final answer keys through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination took place from 21st January to 29th January, 2026, in 10 shifts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A total of approx 13.5 lakh students have registered for the session 1 exam and over 13 lakh candidates have actually appeared for the exam.

Stay Tuned with Zee News for all the Updates regarding JEE Mains 2026 Result and Final Answer Key

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia