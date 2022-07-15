JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 soon. The NTA will issue the Session 2 exam city intimation slips before the admit cards. As per the latest reports, JEE Main admit card 2022 are likely to be released by July 17. JEE Main admit cards and advance intimation exam city slips will be available soon on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration which was concluded on July 12. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to July 30.

The National Testing Agency, NTA had earlier announced that it would be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from July 21, 2022 to July 30.

