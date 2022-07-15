NewsEducation
JEE MAINS 2022

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA release Session 1 hall tickets on THIS date at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check Latest Update here

JEE Main 2022 Admit Cars are likely to be released by July 17 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details and latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA release Session 1 hall tickets on THIS date at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check Latest Update here

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 soon. The NTA will issue the Session 2 exam city intimation slips before the admit cards. As per the latest reports, JEE Main admit card 2022 are likely to be released by July 17. JEE Main admit cards and advance intimation exam city slips will be available soon on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration which was concluded on July 12. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to July 30.

The National Testing Agency, NTA had earlier announced that it would be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from July 21, 2022 to July 30.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on JEE Main 2022 

