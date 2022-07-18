JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA to release Session 2 hall tickets SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check date time and more here
JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for session 2 will be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check date, time and more details.
JEE Main 2022 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 soon. The NTA will issue the Session 2 exam city intimation slips before the admit cards for JEE Main Session 2 which is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. JEE Main admit cards and advance intimation exam city slips will be available soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Earlier, the NTA has reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration which was concluded on July 12.
JEE Main 2022: NIRF Engineering Rankings
JEE Main 2022
Education Minister has released the NIRF Rankings 2022, check out the top IITs and Engineering colleges of India ahead of the JEE main Session 2 examination here
JEE Main Admit Card 2022: JEE Main Results Session 1
Earlier, the NTA has released the JEE Mains result 2022 on July 11. Applicants can check the JEE Main result 2022 using their application number and date of birth.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards
With 3 days left in the commencement of JEE Main 2022 Session 2, NTA will soon release the admit cards and city intimation slip soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Result 2022: Exam Dates
JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21to July 30, 2022.
