[LIVE] jeemain.nta.ac.in JEE Mains Result 2025 (ANYTIME): NTA Session 2 Scorecards, Final Answer Key To Be Released Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

JEE Mains Result 2025 Session 2 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 results by April 17. Students who took the BE or BTech exam can check the final answer key and their results on the official website—jeemain.nta.nic.in. To view their scorecards, candidates need to enter their application number and password. The result will show scores for both BE and BTech papers. The exam for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch and BPlan) was held on April 9.

NTA will announce the candidate ranks, JEE Main 2025 cut-off marks, and other important details along with the Session 2 results. The final ranks will be based on the better of the two NTA scores obtained by candidates in Session 1 and Session 2 exams. The NTA has addressed concerns raised about errors in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key. These included complaints about incorrect answers, wrongly recorded responses, and blank response sheets. Many students, parents, and experts had expressed their worries. In a series of posts on X, the NTA assured that it follows a transparent exam process and asked candidates not to be influenced by reports that could create confusion or stress.