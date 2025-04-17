[LIVE] jeemain.nta.ac.in JEE Mains Result 2025 (ANYTIME): NTA Session 2 Scorecards, Final Answer Key To Be Released Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download
JEE Mains Result 2025 Session 2 LIVE Updates: Students need to use their application number and password to check the JEE Main final answer key, result, and cut-off marks, scroll down for the latest details.
JEE Mains Result 2025 Session 2 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 results by April 17. Students who took the BE or BTech exam can check the final answer key and their results on the official website—jeemain.nta.nic.in. To view their scorecards, candidates need to enter their application number and password. The result will show scores for both BE and BTech papers. The exam for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch and BPlan) was held on April 9.
NTA will announce the candidate ranks, JEE Main 2025 cut-off marks, and other important details along with the Session 2 results. The final ranks will be based on the better of the two NTA scores obtained by candidates in Session 1 and Session 2 exams. The NTA has addressed concerns raised about errors in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key. These included complaints about incorrect answers, wrongly recorded responses, and blank response sheets. Many students, parents, and experts had expressed their worries. In a series of posts on X, the NTA assured that it follows a transparent exam process and asked candidates not to be influenced by reports that could create confusion or stress.

JEE mains Result 2024 LIVE: AIR rankers across India
Ayush Singhal
Kushagra Gupta
Daksh
Harsh Jha
Rait Gupta
Shreyas Lohiya
Saksham Jindal
Saurav
Vishad Jain
Arnav Singh
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Toppers from Session 1
More than 12.58 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. Fourteen students scored a perfect 100 NTA score, with only one female among them. Rajasthan had the highest number of toppers (5), followed by two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and one topper each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra.
JEE mains session 2 Result LIVE: JoSAA Counselling
Students who want to join IITs, NITs, and other government-funded colleges should regularly check the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling schedule. This is the central process used for seat allotment after the results are declared.
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Top 10 engineering colleges in India
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
Rank 9: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi
JEE Mains 2025 Result LIVE: Details Required To Check The Result
Candidates who are waiting for their JEE Mains Session 2 examination result must note that to check their results they need their Application Number and Password.
JEE Mains Result LIVE: Claims on JEE Mains answer key
NTA addressed the claims of errors in the JEE Mains Answer Key through a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.”
JEE Mains Session 2 LIVE: Cut off this year
The JEE Main cut-off for general category candidates is expected to rise for JEE Advanced eligibility.
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to download result here
– Go to the official JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
– On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘JEE Mains Result 2025’.
– Enter your login details.
– Click on submit to view your result on the screen.
– Check your result and download it for future use.
– It’s a good idea to keep a printed copy in case it’s needed later.
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: What if the challenge is correct?
If a student's objection is found to be valid during the correction window, the answer key will be updated. The revised answer will then be applied to all candidates.
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check results?
After the JEE Main 2025 results are announced, students who appeared for Session 2 can check their results on the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results
Welcome to the live blog of JEE Mains session 2 results. The results are expected to be released soon at the official website. However, the exact date and time of release is yet to be confirmed.
