jee main result 2025 soon live nta jee mains session 2 results scorecard at official web site jeemain-nta-ac-in check steps to download air percentile marks

NTA JEE Main Result 2025 Session 2 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for JEE Main Session 2 on Thursday at jeemain.nta.nic.in, but it was taken down a few hours later. According to the exam’s information bulletin, the result was also expected on the same day. However, the scorecard link is still not available on the official website. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main Session 2 results by entering their application number and date of birth.
Along with the results, NTA will release the list of toppers and other exam-related details. The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted from April 2 to April 9. Earlier this month, the provisional answer key for paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with the question papers and candidates’ recorded responses, was released. Candidates were given the option to raise objections. The result for JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) is expected to be announced first, as the provisional answer key for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is yet to be released.
