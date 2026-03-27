JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card Session 2 Live: NTA to release hall tickets soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check expected date

JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Live: Students preparing for one of India’s biggest engineering entrance exams are now waiting for an important update. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards very soon. Reports suggest that candidates may be able to download their hall tickets within this week. Once available, students can access them from the official website using their login details.

When and where to download the admit card

The admit cards will be released online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students will need to log in using:

Application number

Date of birth

After logging in, candidates can download and save their admit cards for future use.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

According to the official plan, the Session 2 exams will be held in April 2026.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on multiple dates in the first and second weeks.

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be held after that.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.

It will take place at various centres across India and abroad.

To manage a large number of students, the exam will be conducted in multiple shifts.

Why the Admit Card is Important

The admit card is a compulsory document for entering the exam hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

It includes important details such as:

Exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Students must carefully check all the details after downloading. If there is any mistake, they should contact NTA immediately.

Importance of JEE Main Exam

JEE Main is one of the most important entrance exams in India for engineering students. It acts as a gateway to top institutions like:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Other government-funded engineering colleges

The April session gives students a second chance to improve their scores, and the best score from both sessions is considered for ranking.

With the exam date approaching, the release of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is just around the corner. Students should stay alert, download their admit cards on time, and carefully check all the details. This is an important step towards the exam, and proper preparation, along with timely updates, can help avoid last-minute stress. Best wishes to all candidates for their upcoming exam!