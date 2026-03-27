JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card Session 2 Live: NTA to release hall tickets soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check expected date
JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Live: More than 12 lakh students appeared for Paper 1 in the January session of JEE Main 2026. The April session also sees a huge number of candidates every year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will upload the admit cards on its official website, and students can download them by logging in at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Trending Photos
JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Live: Students preparing for one of India’s biggest engineering entrance exams are now waiting for an important update. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards very soon. Reports suggest that candidates may be able to download their hall tickets within this week. Once available, students can access them from the official website using their login details.
When and where to download the admit card
The admit cards will be released online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Students will need to log in using:
Application number
Date of birth
After logging in, candidates can download and save their admit cards for future use.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule
According to the official plan, the Session 2 exams will be held in April 2026.
Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on multiple dates in the first and second weeks.
Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be held after that.
The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.
It will take place at various centres across India and abroad.
To manage a large number of students, the exam will be conducted in multiple shifts.
Why the Admit Card is Important
The admit card is a compulsory document for entering the exam hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
It includes important details such as:
Exam date
Shift timing
Reporting time
Exam centre address
Students must carefully check all the details after downloading. If there is any mistake, they should contact NTA immediately.
Importance of JEE Main Exam
JEE Main is one of the most important entrance exams in India for engineering students. It acts as a gateway to top institutions like:
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
Other government-funded engineering colleges
The April session gives students a second chance to improve their scores, and the best score from both sessions is considered for ranking.
With the exam date approaching, the release of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is just around the corner. Students should stay alert, download their admit cards on time, and carefully check all the details. This is an important step towards the exam, and proper preparation, along with timely updates, can help avoid last-minute stress. Best wishes to all candidates for their upcoming exam!
Stay tuned for the latest updates on Zee News for the JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card Session 2
JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Session 2 Live: JEE Main April 2026 dates
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams are scheduled to take place in April. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8. Meanwhile, Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be held on April 7. The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.