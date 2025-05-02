[LIVE] Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 [ANYTIME NOW]: KSEAB Karnataka 10th Result Soon At karresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Karnataka SSLC 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will release the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th result 2025 today, i.e 2nd May, 2025 at 11:30 AM. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th examination will be able to access their results from the official websites, i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in after the release.

To pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject and overall. Along with marks, students will also receive grades for their performance. In theory papers, a minimum of 40 out of 150 marks is required, while in practical exams, students must score at least 30 out of 50. Those who do not meet these minimum marks will have to appear for the KSEAB SSLC Supplementary Exam.

The Karnataka SSLC Examination took place from 21st March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025 across the 2,818 centres in the state. A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for this year’s SSLC exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.In 2024 the result was declared on 9th May and the overall pass percentage stood at 73.40 percent.

Around 65,000 evaluators were appointed at 240 evaluation centres to carry out the assessment process efficiently and on time.