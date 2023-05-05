Live Updates | KCET 2023 Admit Card: Karnataka UGCET Hall Ticket To Be Out Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KCET Admit Card 2023 Live: The admit card of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 is likely to be released today, May 5. The KCET administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) websites -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in will update the link to download the UGCET 2023 hall ticket. KCET 2023 is set to be held on May 20 and May 21 and on May 22 for Kannada language.

KCET 2023: Exam Date

KEA will be conducting the KCET Exam on May 20 and 21, 2023. For May 20, the Karnataka UGCET Exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted and on May 21, 2023, the exam for Physics and Chemistry will be held.The exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.

KCET 2023: Answer Key

The provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2023. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.