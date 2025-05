LIVE | KCET Result 2025: KEA UGCET Results To Be OUT Today (SHORTLY) At 11:30 AM At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea- Check Latest Updates Here

KEA KCET Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May, 2025, Saturday at 11:30 AM. All the students who have appeared for the KCET examination will be able to check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in. Students will be required to enter their registration number and password to access their results.

The KCET examination took place from the 15th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025 in two shifts, first from the 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and second shift from the 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. And more than 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year to take admission into the courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. Details that will be mentioned in the KCET scorecard are, Candidate’s name, Subject-wise marks, Total marks obtained by all the candidates and candidate’s rank. Only qualified candidates will be able to participate in the KCET counseling procedure. Karnataka Examination Authority has recently declared the Kannada Language Test result too.