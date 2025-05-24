Advertisement
KEA KCET RESULT 2025

LIVE | KCET Result 2025: KEA UGCET Results To Be OUT Today (SHORTLY) At 11:30 AM At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea- Check Latest Updates Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, But the link will be activated at 2 PM. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
KEA KCET Result 2025
KEA KCET Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May, 2025, Saturday at 11:30 AM. All the students who have appeared for the KCET examination will be able to check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in. Students will be required to enter their registration number and password to access their results.

The KCET examination took place from the 15th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025 in two shifts, first from the 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and second shift from the 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.  And more than 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year to take admission into the courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. Details that will be mentioned in the KCET scorecard are, Candidate’s name, Subject-wise marks, Total marks obtained by all the candidates and candidate’s rank. Only qualified candidates will be able to participate in the KCET counseling procedure. Karnataka Examination Authority has recently declared the Kannada Language Test result too.

Stay Tuned With ZEE News For All The Live Updates Regarding KEA KCET Result.

 

24 May 2025
11:01 IST

KEA KCET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How to Check and Download the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of ‘KCET Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registration number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your KCET 2025 Result will appear on the screen. 

Step 6- Check your scores and download the result.

Step 7- Print out your KCET scorecard for future reference.

10:44 IST

KEA KCET 2025 LIVE Updates: When Will be Result Link Activated?

KCET 2025 result will be declared at 11:30 AM but the link to download the result for candidates will be activated at 2 PM, after that candidates will bw able to check their result through the official websites.

10:19 IST

KEA UGCET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Was Examination Held?

The KCET examination took place from the 15th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025 in two shifts, first from the 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and second shift from the 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.

10:12 IST

KCET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites To Check The Result

  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  • karresults.nic.in
10:06 IST

KCET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Date And Time of the Result

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May, 2025, Saturday at 11:30 AM.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

