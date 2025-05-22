DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results for the Plus Two (Class 12) examinations today, May 21, at 3 PM. The official declaration will be made by Kerala’s General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, in Thiruvananthapuram. Students can access their results from 4 PM onwards on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Digital marksheets will also be made available through the DigiLocker platform. This year, 4,44,807 students appeared for the DHSE and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations.

Last year, the results were declared on May 9, with an overall pass percentage of 78.69%, a drop from 82.95% in 2023. Stream-wise, Science recorded an 84.84% pass rate, Commerce 76.11%, Arts 67.09%, and the Vocational stream 71.42%.