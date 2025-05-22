[LIVE] Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025 (SHORTLY): DHSE Class 12th Results To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM- Here's How To Check Scorecards Via Digilocker
DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to quickly access their results on websites like keralaresults.nic.in as soon as they are published, scroll down for latest updates.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results for the Plus Two (Class 12) examinations today, May 21, at 3 PM. The official declaration will be made by Kerala’s General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, in Thiruvananthapuram. Students can access their results from 4 PM onwards on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Digital marksheets will also be made available through the DigiLocker platform. This year, 4,44,807 students appeared for the DHSE and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations.
Last year, the results were declared on May 9, with an overall pass percentage of 78.69%, a drop from 82.95% in 2023. Stream-wise, Science recorded an 84.84% pass rate, Commerce 76.11%, Arts 67.09%, and the Vocational stream 71.42%.
Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025 LIVE: When Did Exams Held?
The Kerala Plus 2 examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 26th March, 2025 and the results will be declared today.
Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: When can students check their scorecards?
According to the official notification, students can access the Kerala 12th board exam results on the official website starting from 3:30 pm.
Kerala DHSE Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results
Kerala’s General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, is set to announce the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examination results today at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
