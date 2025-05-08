[LIVE] Kerala SSLC Result 2025 (SOON): Kerala Board Class 10 Result Tomorrow At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 tomorrow on May 9, 2025. However, the exact time of the result declaration has not been shared yet. Students who appeared for the class 10 exams will be able to check their results on the official website, i.e. results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Students can also check their result from the other official website, i.e. prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Along with this, the results can also be viewed from the SMS application and Saphalam application easily.

The Kerala Class 10 examination took place from 3rd March to 26th March, 2025. This year, a total of 4,27,021 students took the Kerala SSLC exams. The exams were conducted at 2,964 centres across the state, with 9 centres in Lakshadweep and 7 centres in Gulf countries. Among the candidates, 1,42,298 were from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions. Additionally, 447 students appeared from Lakshadweep and 682 from the Gulf region.