AP 10TH SSC RESULT

Live | AP SSC Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Board Results Out Soon On bse.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Updates For Manabadi Scorecards Here

AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEAP will soon declare the AP 10th Board Results 2023 on the official website -  bse.ap.gov.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh will soon declare the AP SSC Results 2023 or the AP 10th Board Results. Once released, students will be able to check their AP 10th Board Result 2023 on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

As per the latest reports, the BSE AP is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th Result 2023 by the second week of May, however, the official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Class 10th results is awaited.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On AP SSC 10th Results 2023

 

04 May 2023
14:10 PM

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: Official website 

The official website to check the  Andhra Pradesh 10th Board Result 2023 or the AP SSC Result is bse.ap.gov.in

14:08 PM

AP SSC 10th Result 2023

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh 10th Board Result 2023 by the end of this week,  however official confirmation regarding the announcement of the AP SSC 10th Result Date and Time is awaited.

