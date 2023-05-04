Live | AP SSC Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Board Results Out Soon On bse.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Updates For Manabadi Scorecards Here

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh will soon declare the AP SSC Results 2023 or the AP 10th Board Results. Once released, students will be able to check their AP 10th Board Result 2023 on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

As per the latest reports, the BSE AP is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th Result 2023 by the second week of May, however, the official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Class 10th results is awaited.

