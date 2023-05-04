topStoriesenglish2602650
CBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

Live | CBSE Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result To Be Declared SOON- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th results will be soon available on the official website- results.cbse.nic.in, scroll down for the latest updates.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be released in the second week of May. Once declared, candidates would be able to check it on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The evaluation for the Class 10 Answer scripts had concluded around April 16, 2023 and the evaluation for Class 12 was wrapped up in the last week of April. Based on this input, CBSE is now preparing towards declaring the result.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Total Students

CBSE Board Exams 2023 began on February 15, 2023. While the Class 10th Exams ended on March 21, 2023, the Class 12th exams ended on April 5, 2023. As per CBSE, around 21 lakh students appeared for the 10th Board exams and around 16 lakh appeared for the 12th Board exams. The results for the same are expected soon. 

04 May 2023
10:24 AM

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Marksheet

The online release of the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 marksheets will be followed by the issuance of hard copy marks sheets, which will be made available for collection by candidates from their respective schools at a later date.

10:23 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.

10:22 AM

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your CBSE 10th Result 2023.

10:21 AM

CBSE Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Result Date And Time

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023 will likely be out in May. The board is expected to make an official announcement soon. Check all the latest updates here.

