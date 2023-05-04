Live | CBSE Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result To Be Declared SOON- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be released in the second week of May. Once declared, candidates would be able to check it on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The evaluation for the Class 10 Answer scripts had concluded around April 16, 2023 and the evaluation for Class 12 was wrapped up in the last week of April. Based on this input, CBSE is now preparing towards declaring the result.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Total Students

CBSE Board Exams 2023 began on February 15, 2023. While the Class 10th Exams ended on March 21, 2023, the Class 12th exams ended on April 5, 2023. As per CBSE, around 21 lakh students appeared for the 10th Board exams and around 16 lakh appeared for the 12th Board exams. The results for the same are expected soon.

