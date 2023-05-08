Live | CBSE Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result To Be OUT Soon- Check Latest Updates Here
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th results will be soon available on the official website- results.cbse.nic.in, scroll down for the latest updates.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be released in the this week of May. Once declared, candidates would be able to check it on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The evaluation for the Class 10 Answer scripts had concluded around April 16, 2023 and the evaluation for Class 12 was wrapped up in the last week of April. Based on this input, CBSE is now preparing towards declaring the result.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Total Students
CBSE Board Exams 2023 began on February 15, 2023. While the Class 10th Exams ended on March 21, 2023, the Class 12th exams ended on April 5, 2023. As per CBSE, around 21 lakh students appeared for the 10th Board exams and around 16 lakh appeared for the 12th Board exams. The results for the same are expected soon.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On CBSE Board Result 2023
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Credentials To Required To Check Scorecard
Board exam roll number.
Board exam admit card ID.
School number.
Date of birth.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Last Five Years Result Dates
July 26- CBSE Class 10 results 2022
July 30- CBSE Class 12 results 2021
July 13- CBSE Class 12 results 2020
May 2-CBSE Class 12 results 2019
May 26-CBSE Class 12 results 2018
Given the trend before covid results could be out anytime during the first two weeks of May 2023
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Results 2023 Live Updates: No Separate List For Toppers
CBSE will not announce any separate list for toppers in order to avoid any sort of unhealthy competetion among the students.
CBSE Board 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th Exam Evaluation Criteria
According to the latest pattern, from the academic year 2023-24 in the Class 10th board exams papers, 50% of the question in the exam paper will be competency bases questions which will comprise of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type. 20% of questions in the class 10th board question paper will be objective type while remaining 30% will short answer/ long Answer questions.
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Over 38 Lakh Students Appeared
In 2023, around 38,83,710 students appeared for CBSE board examinations. 21,86,940 were from Class 10th and 16,96,770 from Class 12th.
CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Question Paper Pattern
The 12th board exam papers for the academic session 2023-24 will have 40% competency bases questions, 20% objective questions and 40% of the question will comprise of short answer/long answer type questions.
CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Marksheet
The online release of the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 marksheets will be followed by the issuance of hard copy marks sheets, which will be made available for collection by candidates from their respective schools at a later date.
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Passing Marks
To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Download Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link
Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download your CBSE 10th Result 2023.
CBSE Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Result Date And Time
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023 will likely be out in May. The board is expected to make an official announcement soon. Check all the latest updates here.