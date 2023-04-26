Live | CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Scorecards Releasing Soon On results.cbse.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon declare the CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Results 2023 on the official website- results.cbse.nic.in. According to the latest media reports, CBSE 10th Results are expected to be declared in the first week of May, however, an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, talking to Zee Media, sources said that the CBSE Class 12th board results can be expected by the end of May as the evaluation process for the same has just been completed. However, the board will announce the date and time for the declaration of the result soon.