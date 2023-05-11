topStoriesenglish2605992
Live | CBSE Board Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Class 10th, 12th Board Result To Be Released Soon- Check Date, Direct Link Here

CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th results will be soon available on the official website- results.cbse.nic.in, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

LIVE Blog

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon on the official website. According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be released this week only. Once declared, candidates would be able to check them on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Total Students

As per CBSE, around 21 lakh students appeared for the 10th Board exams and around 16 lakh appeared for the 12th Board exams. The results for the same are expected soon. On February 15, 2023, CBSE Board Exams 2023 began. The Class 10th examinations ended on March 21, 2023, while the Class 12th examinations ended on April 5, 2023. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023.

 

11 May 2023
11:57 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Fake notice viral on social media

Yesterday, a fake notice went viral on social media regarding the release of CBSE Results which mentioned the date and time also. However, CBSE clarified the fake notice and advised students to be aware of the fake alerts.

 

11:52 AM

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks

Candidates must score a minimum of 33% in every subject in order to pass the CBSE Board examination. Candidates have to score passing grades on both internal and external papers. Internal papers consist of class tests, assignments, and projects, while external papers consist of the final exam.

11:49 AM

CBSE Board Result Date and Time Live: How to check results via Digilocker

1. Go to the digilocker.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for CBSE Board exam 2023 results

3. Enter the required information

4. Submit and check your result

11:48 AM

CBSE Class10, 12 Board Result 2023 Live: Website to check scorecard

Once declared, candidates would be able to check it on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

11:43 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Result to be out anytime

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon on the official website.

