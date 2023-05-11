Live | CBSE Board Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Class 10th, 12th Board Result To Be Released Soon- Check Date, Direct Link Here

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon on the official website. According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be released this week only. Once declared, candidates would be able to check them on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Total Students

As per CBSE, around 21 lakh students appeared for the 10th Board exams and around 16 lakh appeared for the 12th Board exams. The results for the same are expected soon. On February 15, 2023, CBSE Board Exams 2023 began. The Class 10th examinations ended on March 21, 2023, while the Class 12th examinations ended on April 5, 2023.