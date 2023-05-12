Live Updates | CBSE 10th Result 2023 (ANYTIME): CBSE 10th Board Result To Be Declared Soon, Check cbseresults.nic.in for Result Direct Link, Toppers List
CBSE 10th Result 2023 (ANYTIME) LIVE Updates : CBSE will soon declare the CBSE 10th Board Results 2023 / CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2023 (ANYTIME) Live Updates: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2023. Students will be able to check and download their Class 10 results on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in.
This year over 38 lakh students have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023. The board has already declared the CBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website, students can click on the Direct Link provided here to check their 12th board scorecards.
Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 / CBSE Board Result 2023 / CBSE Board Clsss 10th Result at official website - cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE 10th Results on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, students waiting for the results are advised to check the official website.
CBSE 10th Results 2023: Passing Marks
To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.
CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link
Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download your CBSE 10th Result 2023.
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
CBSE will soon declare the Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website- https://cbseresults.nic.in/, students are advised to visit the official website and stay tuned to Zee News Live Blogs for latest Updates.