LIVE: ICSE Class 10th results announced at cisce.org, 99.98% students declared pass

24 July 2021, 15:53 PM
The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker. Here's how to check
24 July 2021, 15:45 PM
ICSE Class 10 board results 2021: A total of 1,18,846 boys were eligible of them 1,18,819 have been declared successful. The number of girl candidates were 1,00,653 and out of them, 1,00,635 have qualified. Total of 99.98% have been decalred pass.
24 July 2021, 15:38 PM
ICSE 10th Result 2021 region wise pass percentage:
North: 99.97%
East: 99.98%
West: 99.99%
South: 100%
Foreign: 100%
24 July 2021, 15:31 PM
At least 99.98% candidates cleared the CISCE ICSE Class10th this year. A total of 219,499 candidates appeared for the ICSE board exams. Of which, 118,846 are boys and 100,653 are girls.
24 July 2021, 15:28 PM
24 July 2021, 15:27 PM
CISCE Result 2021: To check scores vicit ww.results.cisce.org, ww.cisce.org
24 July 2021, 15:18 PM
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not issue any merit list this year since the exams were not conducted. The Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations were not held this year due to COVID-19. The ICSE exams were initially scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, while the ISC exams were to start on April 8 and end on June 18.
24 July 2021, 15:04 PM
ICSE Class 10 results 2021: The official website to check results is now open, students can visit cicse.org to check their scores.
24 July 2021, 14:54 PM
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of major subjects for ICSE and ISC exams 2022. In a statement released on their official website, the council said for the ICSE (class 10), the syllabus has been revised for history and civics, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, economics, commercial studies, computer applications, economic applications, commercial applications, home science, physical education, yoga, and environmental applications.
24 July 2021, 14:45 PM
Due to COVID-19 all school board exams for 2021 had to be postponed. The students have been evaluated on their performance in school assessment but were also given the opportunity to appear for the cancelled exams at a later date. When the exams were suspended CISCE had eight papers left for class 12 and six for class 10.
24 July 2021, 14:43 PM
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results: Improvement exams likely from September 1
The CISCE board had told the Supreme Court that students desirous of taking up the board examination physically can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive.
24 July 2021, 14:35 PM
ICSE board results 2021: Here are 5 simple steps to download your marksheet, click on link to see details
24 July 2021, 14:32 PM
The CBSE recently extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Earlier, the deadline was July 22. Here's what the board said
24 July 2021, 14:31 PM
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students wait for an update on their results, the official result notifications will be published on the CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in – and result direct links will be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in, and other websites.
24 July 2021, 14:29 PM
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 23) refuted rumours and clarified that the board has not made any announcement about the decalartion of date for CBSE 2021 Class 10 results. The board is yet to make a formal announcement on the result declaration.
24 July 2021, 14:23 PM
Students can also check ICSE 2021 exam results via SMS:
For Class 10 : Type <ICSE (Unique ID) > send it to 09248082883
For Class 12 : Type <ISC (Unique ID) > send it to 09248082883
24 July 2021, 14:19 PM
The ICSE Class X results will be released on the official webiste, students are advised to keep checking www.cisce.org.
24 July 2021, 13:43 PM
ICSE Class 10th marking scheme:
Class 10 (ICSE) candidates will be awarded the average marks obtained in class 9 and class 10. The marks will include students' performance in internal assessments and practical exams as well.
24 July 2021, 13:40 PM
As many as 2.07 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 ICSE examinations in 2020 of which 2.06 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage was 99.33 per cent.
24 July 2021, 13:38 PM
If a student has objection related to the marks awarded a written complaint can be made to their respective schools stating the issue in detail. The schools then need to look into the issue and only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. The mail can be sent at asicse@cisce.org for class 10 and asisc@cisce.org for class 12.
The last date for such requests is August 1.
24 July 2021, 13:20 PM
The council has also released the assessment criteria, for ICSE the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. While, for ISC the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.
24 July 2021, 13:11 PM
The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. In June 2021, the Council announced that the students will be awarded marks based on internal assessments.
24 July 2021, 13:10 PM
How to check ICSE Class 10 results 2021:
* Log on to the official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org
* Look 'Results 2021'
* Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA
* After filling all the information, click on submit
* The result will be displayed on the screen.
* Download and take a print out for future reference.