LIVE: ICSE Class 10th results announced at cisce.org, 99.98% students declared pass

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results to Class 10 and Class 12 exams at 3 PM on Saturday. After the results are declared it will be available on Council website cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

At least 99.98% candidates have cleared the CISCE ICSE Class10th 2021 exams. Both, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. This year there no merit list will be announced.

As many as 3 lakh students had registered for the examination and will have to wait less than 30 more minutes for their ICSE, ISC exam Results. Students can check it through the website - cisce.org, apart from it, results will be available via SMS and app.

LIVE updates: ISC board Class 12 results declared today at 3 pm

Internal assessment marks for the project work and practical work would be considered as it is. Students must stay assured as CISCE would definitely release ICSE, ISC Result 2021 before July 31, 2021 as per the Supreme Court of India’s order.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of major subjects for ICSE and ISC exams 2022. In a statement released on their official website, the council said for the ICSE (class 10), the syllabus has been revised for history and civics, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, economics, commercial studies, computer applications, economic applications, commercial applications, home science, physical education, yoga, and environmental applications.

Stay tuned with Zee News for ICSE, ISC 2021 exam results: