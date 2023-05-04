topStoriesenglish2602718
Live | Maharashtra Board Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Board Scorecards Releasing Soon On mahresult.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon release the official date and time for the declaration of  Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results on the official website -  mahahsscboard.in.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2023 soon. 

According to the latest reports, the Maharashtra 10th Board Results 2023 and Maharashtra 12th Board 2023 are expected to be declared in the month of May.
Once released, candidates will be able to download their Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 from the official websites - mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in.

