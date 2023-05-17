Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 (Tomorrow): Madhya Pradesh Board Results Likely On May 18 At mpresults.nic.in- Check Time, Direct Link Here
MP Board Result 2023 Live: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result is expected to be declared on 18th May
MP Board Result 2023 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, MPBSE will declare the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on its official website on May 18, 2023. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.
MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates
Around 8 lakh students had registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams in the state last year. The Class 12th exams were conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the state in all districts.
MP Board Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow
MP Board Result 2023 is expected to be released tomorrow, May 18. MPBSE will be issuing the result link on the official website- mpresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and other details to access the result.
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Download Marksheet
- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 18.