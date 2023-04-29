Live | NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: NTA To Release Hall Tickets, NEET Exam City Slip Soon On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Considering the past trends, the NTA is expected to release NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards a week before the examination hence candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets by April 30.

Prior to the NEET UG Admit Cards, NTA is expected to release the NEET exam city slip. Once released candidates will be able to download NEET Exam City Slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.