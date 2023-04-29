topStoriesenglish2600559
Live | NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: NTA To Release Hall Tickets, NEET Exam City Slip Soon On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Considering the past trends, the NTA is expected to release NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards a week before the examination hence candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets by April 30.

Prior to the NEET UG Admit Cards, NTA is expected to release the NEET exam city slip. Once released candidates will be able to download NEET Exam City Slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card 

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 can expect the NEET Exam City Slip in this week. Once re4leased, candidates will be able to download their NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards form the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Latest Update

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Advance city intimation slip anytime soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in regularly or follow Zee News NEET UG 2023 Live Updates for the latest information.

