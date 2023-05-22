Live Updates | Assam Board Result 2023 (SHORTLY): SEBA Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At 10 AM At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
Assam Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Soon after the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board's official website, results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org, scroll down for latest updates here.
Trending Photos
Assam Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will release the Class 10 today at 10 am on the main official website. Candidates who have taken the examination are asked to maintain all of their information on hand so that they can retrieve the results quickly and easily. Soon after the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board's official website, results.sebaonline.org, and sebaonline.org.
A total of 419887 students applied for the Assam HSLC exams in 2022. 405582 was one of them. The class 10 exams were taken by a total of 2,17,012 females and 1,88,570 boys. The overall pass rate has been calculated to be 56.49 percent.
Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on Assam Board Class 10th Results 2023.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: SEBA result on mobile App
The Narayani Edusols SEBA Results 2023 mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play store. The mark sheets will be viewable and downloadable using the mobile app.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: SEBA result on mobile App
The Narayani Edusols SEBA Results 2023 mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play store. The mark sheets will be viewable and downloadable using the mobile app.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Pass percentage from 2016-22
2016- 62.79%
2017- 47.94%
2018- 56.04%
2019- 60.23%
2020- 64.80%
2021 - 93.18 per cent
2022 - 56.49 per cent.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Alternate website to check scorecards
- sebaonline.org
- resultsassam.nic.in
- indiaresults.com
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Alternate website to check scorecards
- sebaonline.org
- resultsassam.nic.in
- indiaresults.com
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Education Minister will announce the result today
Ranoj Pegu, the state education minister of Assam, will announce the Class 10th results today.
SEBA will declare the results of HSLC Exam 2023 today at 10:00 through https://t.co/1AhhfgcmEO
Other websites: https://t.co/2SuNo6g53Lhttps://t.co/knmjD2B1VT https://t.co/GxOK8H6aZT https://t.co/f1Uq2PTNxg https://t.co/cpoRGvoFWr https://t.co/u02k0m3KTu… pic.twitter.com/iAaxjp0sSc
— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to download scorecards
Step 1: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference.
SEBA Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Examination paper leaked this year
This year, SEBA faced a backlash from students and parents after many HSLC papers were leaked and thus cancelled a day before the exam. The Class 10 General Science and English tests were leaked and rescheduled this year.
Assam Board Result Class 10th Live: Total number of students
The practical exams were held on February 24 and 25. Over 4,22,174 students registered for the HSLC exams in 2023. The evening shift exams were held on March 10 and 14.
Assam Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Exams conducted in shifts
This year's exams were held in two shifts from March 3 to March 20. The morning shift tests were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the evening shift exams were held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Official websites to check
Students can check their results starting at 10 a.m. on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Result time
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will today announce the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results on the main official website.
Assam Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Result to be announced at 10 am
As per the offial Assam board website, the HSLC Result 2023 will be announced at 10 am today.
Assam Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon
Students can check their results as soon as the offical announcement is made on board's official website, results.sebaonline.org, and sebaonline.org
Follow Zee News Blog for LIVE UPDATES on the Assam Board Result 2023.