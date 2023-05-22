Live Updates | Assam Board Result 2023 (SHORTLY): SEBA Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At 10 AM At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Assam Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will release the Class 10 today at 10 am on the main official website. Candidates who have taken the examination are asked to maintain all of their information on hand so that they can retrieve the results quickly and easily. Soon after the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board's official website, results.sebaonline.org, and sebaonline.org.

A total of 419887 students applied for the Assam HSLC exams in 2022. 405582 was one of them. The class 10 exams were taken by a total of 2,17,012 females and 1,88,570 boys. The overall pass rate has been calculated to be 56.49 percent.