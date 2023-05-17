Live Updates | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Odisha Board HSC Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At 10 AM On orissaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha Matric or class 10th result 2023 will be declared tomorrow on the official website, May 18 at 10 am, scroll down for latest updates.
Trending Photos
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The date and time for the Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 or Odisha Matriculation Result 2023 have been confirmed by the board authorities. The Odisha HSC 2023 results will be released tomorrow, May 18, at 10 a.m. Candidates who took the Odisha Matric or class 10th exams can view their scorecards starting at 12 p.m. on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.
The BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2023 was held between March 10 and 17, 2023. According to reports, nearly 6 lakh students have enrolled to take the Odisha Matric Exam 2023 this year.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023.
BSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: Result date and time
The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 or Odisha matric result 2023 date and time has been confirmed by the board authorities and will be released on the main official website at 10 AM.