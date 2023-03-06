topStoriesenglish2580575
CBSE BOARD EXAMS 2023

LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10th 12th Paper Analysis Result Dates Sample Paper cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Students who are appearing for class 10th, 12th board examinations can download sample papers and question banks, scroll down for latest updates on CBSE 10th, 12th board examinations.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: CBSE on March 6, 2022, conducted the class 12th Physics board exam and most of the students found the difficulty level of the paper from moderate to challenging. CBSE 12th Physics papers comprised of  5 sections of which Section A contained eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B had seven questions of two marks each, Section C had five questions of three marks each, Section D contained three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study based questions of 4 marks each. 

CBSE will now conduct the Class 12th Mathematics board exam on and the Class 10th Sanskrit Board Exam on March 11, 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear for these exams can find CBSE sample papers and question banks by scrolling through the live updates here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: 12th board Physics paper analysis

CBSE on March 6, 2023 conducted the Class 12th Physics board exam which was found moderate to challenging by the students.  

