LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board Issues Important Notice For Class 10, 12, Check Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the CBSE Board Examinations for classes 10th and 12th. It is important to note that the board has released an important notice to warn the students and parents against fake news and rumors around the CBSE board paper leak.

The CBSE has also issued notice to aware the students and their guardians about unscrupulous elements who have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, and 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.