LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board Issues Important Notice For Class 10, 12, Check Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE has warned students against the fake news and rumors about the CBSE Board Exam paper leak, scroll down for latest updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the CBSE Board Examinations for classes 10th and 12th. It is important to note that the board has released an important notice to warn the students and parents against fake news and rumors around the CBSE board paper leak.

The CBSE has also issued notice to aware the students and their guardians about unscrupulous elements who have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, and 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting CBSE Board Exams for class 10th and 12th and the will conclude the board papers on April 5. As per the official schedule, Class 10th Science exam is scheduled to be held on March 4, 2023 i.e. tomorrow.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice warning students against false information of paper leaks on social media platforms. The CBSE issuing a public alert noted that fake and misleading information regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2023 paper leak is being separated on various social media like YouTube, Facebook Twitter etc. 

"The CBSE annual examinations of Class X and XII have commenced for this year and will continue till 5th April, 2023. The Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of examinations," stated CBSE in its official notice

