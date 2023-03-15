LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10th 12th Social Science Paper Analysis, Biology Sample Paper Result Dates, cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam Live Updates: Students can check the 10th board Social Science paper analysis here, scroll down for more updates.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the board exams for classes 10th and 12th across the country. CBSE commenced the 10th, 12th board exams in the month of February and will conclude the board exam on April 5, 2023. The board is scheduled to conduct the CBSE board Class 12th Biology exam on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear in the 12th board Biology exam tomorrow can download the CBSE sample question paper here.
Meanwhile, CBSE conducted the 10th board Social Science exam today, March 15 2023 and students found the paper of moderate difficulty level. However, some students found the paper a little lengthy. Students can find the 10th Social Science Board Paper below.
CBSE 10th Board Social Science Paper Analysis
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10th Social Science Question Paper
CBSE Board Exam 2023: 12th board Biology paper Tomorrow
The CBSE will conduct the 12th board Biology exam on Wednesday, March 16, 2023, students can find the sample paper on the official website of cbse cbseacademinc.nic.in or through the direct link given here. Once the students have answered all the questions in the sample paper, they can check their answers from the answer key here
