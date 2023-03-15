LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10th 12th Social Science Paper Analysis, Biology Sample Paper Result Dates, cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the board exams for classes 10th and 12th across the country. CBSE commenced the 10th, 12th board exams in the month of February and will conclude the board exam on April 5, 2023. The board is scheduled to conduct the CBSE board Class 12th Biology exam on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear in the 12th board Biology exam tomorrow can download the CBSE sample question paper here.

Meanwhile, CBSE conducted the 10th board Social Science exam today, March 15 2023 and students found the paper of moderate difficulty level. However, some students found the paper a little lengthy. Students can find the 10th Social Science Board Paper below.