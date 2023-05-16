Live Updates | CUET Admit Card 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA CUET Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here
CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: Candidates who have completed the CUET application process can access the CUET admit card 2023 download link on its official portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that NTA will issue the CUET 2023 admit card today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website. Candidates who have completed and submitted the application procedure can access the CUET admit card 2023 by entering their application number and password in the CUET 2023 admit card window, which is accessible via the NTA CUET website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. On May 14, the NTA will issue the CUET UG exam city notification slip.
The CUET 2023 exam will be held online from May 21 to May 31. The CUET 2023 (formerly known as the CUCET) will be administered through the computer. It should be reminded that no candidate will obtain the CUET UG admit card 2023 via postal or courier service.
CUET Hall Ticket 2023 Live: Admit Card likely today
