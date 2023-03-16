Live Updates | GATE Result 2023 (SHORTLY): IITK GATE Result To Be Out Today At 4 PM gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here
Gate 2023 result will be out today at 4 PM. The exam was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
Trending Photos
Gate Result 2023 Live: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results today, March 16 at 4 PM. The GATE result can be downloaded from the candidates portal. GATE scorecard 2023 will be available on March 21 at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes. Once the GATE Result is released, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to check the same. The answer key has already been released by IIT Kanpur on February 21, 2023. Candidates were given time till February 25, 2023 to raise objections against it.
The cut off will also be released along with the result. Cut off will be determined on the basis of the cumulative scores secured by the candidates, the total number of candidates and the seats availability etc. The final answer key and results will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Gate 2023 Result
GATE 2023 Live: Details On The Scorecard
- Registration number,
- Name of the candidate
- Name of the examination paper,
- GATE score out of 1,000,
- GATE marks out of 100,
- All India rank,
- Qualifying marks for each paper.
GATE Result 2023 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Along With Result
Along with results, IIT Kanpur is also expected to publish the final answer key.
Gate Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Score card will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release result today
IIT Kanpur will announce the results for GATE 2023 today, after 4 pm.
More Stories