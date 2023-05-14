topStoriesenglish2607872
Live Updates | HBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board Result Likely To Be Declared Today On bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Result 2023:  HBSE 10th, 12th Results will be soon available on the official website - bseh.org.in, scroll down for the latest updates.

Live Updates | HBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board Result Likely To Be Declared Today On bseh.org.in
HBSE Haryana Board10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board results soon. As pe the latest reports HBSE is expected to announce the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, however, the official confirmation for the date and time of the declaration of Haryana Board Results is still awaited.

Once announced, students will be able to check their Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th results on the official website-  bseh.org.in. This year, Haryana board received a total of 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 final exams. 

14 May 2023
15:42 PM

HBSE Result 2023 LIVE: How to download HBSE 10th Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam result link for HBSE 10th Result 2023 or HBSE 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Step 4: Your HBSE Board Result Class 10th or Class 12th 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

15:40 PM

HBSE 10th, 12th Board Results Likely Today

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is likely to declare HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 today. Once released, students will be able to check their Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th results on the official website-  bseh.org.in

