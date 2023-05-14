Live Updates | HBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board Result Likely To Be Declared Today On bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board results soon. As pe the latest reports HBSE is expected to announce the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, however, the official confirmation for the date and time of the declaration of Haryana Board Results is still awaited.

Once announced, students will be able to check their Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th results on the official website- bseh.org.in. This year, Haryana board received a total of 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 final exams.