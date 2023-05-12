Live Updates | ICSE 10th Result 2023: CISCE Class 10 Board Result To Be Declared Soon On cisce.org

ICSE Board Results 2023 Date Live Updates: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will soon declare the ICSE Result 2023. As per the latest to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Results will be released next week, however, official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of CISCE 10th results is awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their ICSE Board Results 2023 on the official website - cisce.org. Other than official website, students will also be able to check their ICSE Board Result 2023 on DigiLocker.