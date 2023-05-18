Live Updates | Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared Tomorrow On pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Class 10 results tomorrow. According to reports, the Kerala SSLC results would be released at 3:00 PM. Once the results are revealed, students who took the exam this year can check their results on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC exam took place from March 9 to March 29, 2023. This year, a total of 4,19,554 students took the exam. The pass rate is predicted to be in the 90s. On the same day, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also reveal the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results. Students can also access their results via SMS via the Saphalam app.