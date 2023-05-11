Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Soon At maharesults.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the result release date of Maharashtra SSC, and HSC results soon on the official website. According to past trends, the Maharashtra Board will release the HSC results before the SSC results in 2023. According to the latest reports, the Class 12 results will be revealed in the second week of May, and the Class 10 results will be released in the third week of May.

Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers.

