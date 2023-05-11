Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Soon At maharesults.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: The link to the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 will be posted on the official website- maharesults.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the result release date of Maharashtra SSC, and HSC results soon on the official website. According to past trends, the Maharashtra Board will release the HSC results before the SSC results in 2023. According to the latest reports, the Class 12 results will be revealed in the second week of May, and the Class 10 results will be released in the third week of May.
Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers.
Maharashtra Board Exam Result 2023: Link To Check Result
The official website, maharesults.nic.in, will release the link to the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023. Students must enter their roll number and, if registered, their mother's name in order to obtain the results online. Since the result date has not yet been announced, candidates are recommended to regularly check the relevant websites for the latest information.
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Supplementary exam details
After the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, students who fail in the SSC annual examination will be eligible to appear in the Supplementary Exams 2023.
Maharashtra Board Exam Result 2023: Know how to check your result
- Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in
- On the homepage, click on the results (Class 10, 12) link
- After being redirected to another page, enter the required details
- Post submitting the same, the result will open up on the screen
- Go through the same and download it
- Take its printout for future reference
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023: Class 10, 12 result to be out in second week
According to the latest reports, the Class 12 results will be revealed in the second week of May, and the Class 10 results will be released in the third week of May.
Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2023: Class12 result to be out anytime
According to past trends, the Maharashtra Board will release the HSC results before the SSC results in 2023.
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Result delay last year
From 2018 through 2022, Maharashtra SSC results were issued in the first week of June, the second last week, or the last week of June, with the exception of 2021, when the results were released in July and no exams were held due to COVID.
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Result Date to be out soon
