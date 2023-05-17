topStoriesenglish2609427
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA BOARD RESULT 2023 UPDATE

Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Date, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in, once result, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:26 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Date, Direct Link Here
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is preparing to release HSC and SSC examination results. According to media reports, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 will be issued next week. However, no official notification has been made regarding the day and timing of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023.

Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023.

17 May 2023
19:15 PM

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Result to be announced anytime

As per the latest reports, the  Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results 2023 the on the official website -  mahahsscboard.in, in the last week of May 2023.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?