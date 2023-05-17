Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Date, Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in, once result, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is preparing to release HSC and SSC examination results. According to media reports, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 will be issued next week. However, no official notification has been made regarding the day and timing of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023.
Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023.
Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Result to be announced anytime
As per the latest reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results 2023 the on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, in the last week of May 2023.