Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to release Maharashtra HSC and SSC examination results soon. Students will be able to obtain their results on the official website mahahsscboard.in after the official announcement, scroll down for more information.
Trending Photos
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon release the Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examination results. While media sources suggest the results will be released next week, however, no official updates have been issued. Students can check their scores on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, once the results are announced.
The Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023 had 15,77,256 students registered, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the exams. Around 14 lakh people registered for the HSC exam. The tests were given in 5,033 exam centres throughout the state.
Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on Maharashtra Board Result 2023.
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Examination date
The Maharashtra SSC exam 2023 took place from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exam lasted from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Result date and time
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to announce the results for the Maharashtra HSC, SSC exams soon on the official website.