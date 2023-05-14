Live Updates | Maharashtra Board Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to release Maharashtra HSC and SSC examination results soon. Students will be able to obtain their results on the official website mahahsscboard.in after the official announcement, scroll down for more information.