Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: NTA To Release Advance City Intimation Slip Soon On neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: The NTA is expected to release the NEET Advance Inimation Slip this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the release date and time for the NEET exam city slip is awaited. Once released candidates will be able to download NEET Exam City Slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Considering the past trends, the NTA is expected to release NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards a week before examination hence candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets by April 30 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.