Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards: NTA To Release NEET Exam City Slip Soon On neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: NTA is expected to release the NEET UG Exam City Slip anytime soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 02:08 PM IST|Source:

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Hall tickets on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Considering the past trends, the NTA is expected to release NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards a week before the examination hence candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets by April 30.

Prior to the NEET UG Admit Cards, NTA is expected to release the NEET exam city slip. Once released candidates will be able to download NEET Exam City Slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On NEET UG 2023

 

26 April 2023
14:08 PM

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 across the country in pen-paper mode. Candidates are required to carry NEET UG Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre to appear for the entrance test. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). 

 

13:32 PM

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Releasing Today

NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip is expected to be released today on its official website- neet.nata.nic.in as the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023.

13:30 PM

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Date & Time

The NTA will release NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 a week before the examination, according to past trends, therefore candidates can expect the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards anytime from April 30, 2023. Before the admit cards, NTA will release the NEET Exam City Slip to inform candidates about their city of examination centres.

13:29 PM

NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards

NTA will soon release the NEET Admit Cards 2023 on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, however before the admit cards the testing agency will release NEET UG advance city intimation slip to inform candidates about their city for the NEET examination centre.  

