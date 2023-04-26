Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards: NTA To Release NEET Exam City Slip Soon On neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: NTA is expected to release the NEET UG Exam City Slip anytime soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Hall tickets on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Considering the past trends, the NTA is expected to release NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards a week before the examination hence candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets by April 30.
Prior to the NEET UG Admit Cards, NTA is expected to release the NEET exam city slip. Once released candidates will be able to download NEET Exam City Slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time
The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 across the country in pen-paper mode. Candidates are required to carry NEET UG Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre to appear for the entrance test. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST).
