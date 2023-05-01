topStoriesenglish2601293
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023

Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Hall Ticket (SOON): NTA To Release Admit Card Anytime At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip is now available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates on NEET Admit Card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:08 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Hall Ticket (SOON): NTA To Release Admit Card Anytime At neet.nta.nic.in
LIVE Blog

NEET UG Hall Ticket 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card soon. Candidates who have applied for NEET UG 2023 can access their admit card at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7. The NEET UG admit card 2023 is likely to be released one week before the test. The NEET UG 2023 admit card release date will be announced soon by NTA. The official website has the NEET UG 2023 city slip. The city slip includes the city of the candidates' examination center. Candidates will be permitted to travel or prepare for the exam in accordance with the city intimation slip. The exam city slip is given out before the admit card.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023  in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam will be conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on NEET UG 2023.

01 May 2023
12:08 PM

NEET UG 2023: Intimation Slip

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled for May 7. With barely seven days to go, medical students are eagerly awaiting neet.nta.nic.in exam centre slips and NEET UG hall tickets 2023.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel