Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Hall Ticket (SOON): NTA To Release Admit Card Anytime At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Hall Ticket 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card soon. Candidates who have applied for NEET UG 2023 can access their admit card at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7. The NEET UG admit card 2023 is likely to be released one week before the test. The NEET UG 2023 admit card release date will be announced soon by NTA. The official website has the NEET UG 2023 city slip. The city slip includes the city of the candidates' examination center. Candidates will be permitted to travel or prepare for the exam in accordance with the city intimation slip. The exam city slip is given out before the admit card.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam will be conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country.

