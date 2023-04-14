LIVE Updates | NEET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA To Release City Intimation Slip Soon
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in pen paper mode, scroll down for latest updates.
Trending Photos
NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the NEET admit cards, the NTA will release the NEET UG advance intimation slip to iform the candidates about the city of their exam centre.
As per past trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time after April 15.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On NEET UG 2023 Admit Card
NEET UG 2023 Exam Languages
Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the NEET (UG) -2023 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
NEET UG 2023 Paper Pattern
The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four subjects - Physiscs, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.
NEET UG 2023 Latest Update
NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Advance city intimation slip by the end of this week. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in regularly or follow Zee News NEET UG 2023 Live Updates for latest information.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Details
The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). the exam will be conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country.
NEET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip Releasing Soon
The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 advance city intimation slip to inform candidates about their city for the NEET examination centre. As per past trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time after April 15.
Kerala Lottery Result April 14 Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time
The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 across the country in pen-paper mode. Candidates are required to carry NEET UG Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre to appear for the entrance test. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST).
Steps To Download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card & Advance City Intimation Slip
Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET UG 2023 admit cards from the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG- neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "NEET UG 2023 Admit Card"or "NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre you credentials like application number, name and date of birth
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button and your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for future reference
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Date & Time
As per past trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time after April 15. The NTA will release NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 a week before the examination, according to past trends, therefore candidates can expect the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards anytime from April 30, 2023.
NEET UG Admit Cards 2023
NTA will soon release the NEET admit cards on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, however before the admit cards the testing agency will release NEET UG advance city intimation slip to inform candidates about their city for the NEET examination centre.