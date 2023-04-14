LIVE Updates | NEET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA To Release City Intimation Slip Soon

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the NEET admit cards, the NTA will release the NEET UG advance intimation slip to iform the candidates about the city of their exam centre.

As per past trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time after April 15.