Live Updates | UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP To Declare Class 10th, 12th Board Results Soon On upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP will soon release the class 10th, 12th board results on the official website - upmsp.edu.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) will soon declare the UP Board 10th, 12th results. As per latest reports, UPMSP is likely to declare the board results for classes 10th and 12th by the end of April.  

Once released, students who appeared for the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their results on the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On UP Board Results 2023

