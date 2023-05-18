Live Updates | WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result To Be Announced Tomorrow At 10 AM At wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 tomorrow at 10 am. Bratya Basu, the state education minister, will announce the results at a news conference. Around 12 p.m., the result link will be activated. Once the results are released, candidates can access them via wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the WB Madhyamik examinations in 2023 can see their results by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. From February 23 to March 4, West Bengal Madhyamik examinations 2023 were held. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students took the Class 10 board exams.