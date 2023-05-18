topStoriesenglish2609822
NewsEducation
MADHYAMIK RESULT

Live Updates | WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result To Be Announced Tomorrow At 10 AM At wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal 10th result 2023 will be declared at 10 am tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in, scroll down for direct link, pass percentage and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result To Be Announced Tomorrow At 10 AM At wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here
LIVE Blog

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 tomorrow at 10 am. Bratya Basu, the state education minister, will announce the results at a news conference. Around 12 p.m., the result link will be activated. Once the results are released, candidates can access them via wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the WB Madhyamik examinations in 2023 can see their results by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. From February 23 to March 4, West Bengal Madhyamik examinations 2023 were held. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students took the Class 10 board exams.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023.

18 May 2023
16:36 PM

WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Announcement by Education Minister

Bratsya Basu, the state education minister, announced the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023 date and time.

16:30 PM

WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result Date

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 tomorrow, May 19, 2023 on the main official website.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818