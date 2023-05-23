Live Updates | West Bengal HS Result 2023 (ANYTIME): WBCHSE Class 12th Result To Be Out Soon At wbresults.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), will issue West Bengal HS Result 2023 tomorrow. State Education Minister Bratya Basu has stated that the WB Board 12th Result 2023 will be available on Wednesday at wbresults.nic.in.

The results for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be released. Notice issued by West Bengal State Education Minister reads, "The results of the HS Examinations 2023 conducted by WBCHSE will be published on May 24, 2023, through a press conference at 12 Noon. Students will be able to download their results through an online portal from 12:30 PM. Hard copy mark sheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31, 2023.

West Bengal Class 10th Result Declared

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results on May 19. The overall passing percentage is 86.15%. East Midnapore has the highest proportion of WB Madhyamik pass percentage at 96.81%, followed by Kalimpong at 94.13 percent and Kolkata at 93.75 percent.