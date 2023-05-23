Live Updates | HPBOSE Result 2023 (OUT): Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result Declared At hpbose.org, Check Direct Link And Other Details Here
The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2023 is declared online on hpbose.org, check here for the latest updates.
HPBOSE 10th Board Result 2023: HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. The board announced the results at 2:30 pm via press conference. Students can access their individual board results on the official website, hpbose.org, after the results are announced. Around 90,000 students appeared in the Class 10 Term 2 Final Board Examination. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education administered the examination between March and April. Meanwhile, on May 20, the education board announced the Class 12 results, revealing that 79.74 percent of students successfully passed the examination.
HPBOSE 10th result: Direct Link To Check Scorecard
This year, the board conducted exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022.
HPBOSE Result 2023 Live
HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh SSC Result Declared- Check Direct link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here
Students will need to use their roll number and other login credentials to check Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result 2023.
HPBOSE Result 2023: Result Will Be Announced Shortly
It is anticipated that the Himachal Pradhesh board will announce the result of class 10th very soon on its official website. You will get all latest updates here.
HPBOSE Result Live Updates: Details Mentioned On HP 10th Board Result 2023
After getting the result you should carefully check all the details mentioned below in the mark sheet
Roll Number of the students
Name of the students
Father name
Mother name
Subjects names
Marks secured in Theory and Practical Exams
Subject wise marks
Total Marks obtained
Division of the students
HPBOSE 10th result status pass or fail
Steps To Check HP 10th Board Result 2023 Via SMS
Students can also check Himachal Pradesh Board results via SMS just follow all the instructions given below
Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Now type a message in the same format as ( HP10-Roll Number)
Now send it to 56263.
Students will get their Himachal Pradesh Board 10th result on the same mobile phone via SMS
Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Through Official Website
Visit the official website of HPBOSE (www.hpbose.org).
Look for the “Results” or “Examination” section.
Click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 link.
Enter your roll number.
Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.
View and verify your HP Board 10th Result 2023 on the screen.
Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.
