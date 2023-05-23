Live Updates | HPBOSE Result 2023 (OUT): Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result Declared At hpbose.org, Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

HPBOSE 10th Board Result 2023: HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. The board announced the results at 2:30 pm via press conference. Students can access their individual board results on the official website, hpbose.org, after the results are announced. Around 90,000 students appeared in the Class 10 Term 2 Final Board Examination. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education administered the examination between March and April. Meanwhile, on May 20, the education board announced the Class 12 results, revealing that 79.74 percent of students successfully passed the examination.

This year, the board conducted exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022.