topStoriesenglish2611871
NewsEducation
HPBOSE RESULT 2023

Live Updates | HPBOSE Result 2023 (OUT): Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result Declared At hpbose.org, Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2023 is declared online on hpbose.org, check here for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | HPBOSE Result 2023 (OUT): Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result Declared At hpbose.org, Check Direct Link And Other Details Here
LIVE Blog

HPBOSE 10th Board Result 2023: HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. The board announced the results at 2:30 pm via press conference. Students can access their individual board results on the official website, hpbose.org, after the results are announced. Around 90,000 students appeared in the Class 10 Term 2 Final Board Examination. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education administered the examination between March and April. Meanwhile, on May 20, the education board announced the Class 12 results, revealing that 79.74 percent of students successfully passed the examination.

HPBOSE 10th result: Direct Link To Check Scorecard 

This year, the board conducted exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2.  The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. 

Thanks for stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on HPBOSE Board Result 2023.

25 May 2023
14:54 PM

HPBOSE Result 2023 Live

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh SSC Result Declared- Check Direct link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

20:21 PM

HP board term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY

The board will declare HPBOSE results 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org.

18:23 PM

HP board term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY

Students will need to use their roll number and other login credentials to check Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result 2023.

17:48 PM

HP BOSE Class 10th Result Live Updates: Result Date

The HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the 4th week of May 2023.

 

17:26 PM

HPBOSE Result 2023: Result Will Be Announced Shortly

It is anticipated that the Himachal Pradhesh board will announce the result of class 10th very soon on its official website. You will get all latest updates here. 

16:50 PM

HPBOSE Result Live Updates: Details Mentioned On HP 10th Board Result 2023

After getting the result you should carefully check all the details mentioned below in the mark sheet 

Roll Number of the students 
Name of the students 
Father name
Mother name 
Subjects names
Marks secured in Theory and Practical Exams
Subject wise marks
Total Marks obtained 
Division of the students 
HPBOSE 10th result status pass or fail

16:06 PM

Steps To Check HP 10th Board Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also check Himachal Pradesh Board results via SMS just follow all the instructions given below 

Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Now type a message in the same format as ( HP10-Roll Number)
Now send it to 56263.
Students will get their Himachal Pradesh Board 10th result on the same mobile phone via SMS 

14:02 PM

Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Through Official Website

Visit the official website of HPBOSE (www.hpbose.org).
Look for the “Results” or “Examination” section.
Click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 link.
Enter your roll number.
Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.
View and verify your HP Board 10th Result 2023 on the screen.
Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

11:47 AM

HP board term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY

The board will declare HPBOSE results 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll number to check HP board results.

11:46 AM

HP board class 10 term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: 4th week of May 2023

The HP board term 2 results will be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in the 4th week of May 2023. On the official website i.e., hpbose.org, a link to the released results will be made public.

10:49 AM

HPBOSE Result 2022-23 Live Updates: Result Of Class 10 To Be Declared Soon

On May 20, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the class 12th result. One can check it at hpbose.org

23:18 PM

Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 VIA SMS

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.
Create a new message.
Type “HP10ROLLNUMBER” in the message body (replace “ROLLNUMBER” with your actual roll number).
Send the message to 56263.
Wait for a few moments to receive a reply SMS.
The SMS will contain your HP Board 10th Result 2023.

19:09 PM

HP BOSE Class 10th Result Live Updates: Result Date

The HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the 4th week of May 2023.

19:07 PM

Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Through Official Website

Visit the official website of HPBOSE (www.hpbose.org).
Look for the “Results” or “Examination” section.
Click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 link.
Enter your roll number.
Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.
View and verify your HP Board 10th Result 2023 on the screen.
Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

14:29 PM

Details Mentioned On HP 10th Board Result 2023

After getting the result you should carefully check all the details mentioned below in the mark sheet 

Roll Number of the students 
Name of the students 
Father name
Mother name 
Subjects names
Marks secured in Theory and Practical Exams
Subject wise marks
Total Marks obtained 
Division of the students 
HPBOSE 10th result status pass or fail

14:24 PM

Steps To Check HP 10th Board Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also check Himachal Pradesh Board results via SMS just follow all the instructions given below 

Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Now type a message in the same format as ( HP10-Roll Number)
Now send it to 56263.
Students will get their Himachal Pradesh Board 10th result on the same mobile phone via SMS 

14:10 PM

HP board Class 10 term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY

The board will declare HPBOSE results 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll number to check HP board results.

13:16 PM

HP Board result class 10 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard

Go to hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

After that, click on ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23'

The HP Board Result 2022-23 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same

Save the pdf file for future reference.

12:13 PM

HP board class 10 term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: 4th week of May 2023

The HP board term 2 results will be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in the 4th week of May 2023. On the official website i.e., hpbose.org, a link to the released results will be made public.

11:54 AM

HP Board result class 10th Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard

Go to hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

After that, click on ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23'

The HP Board Result 2022-23 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same

Save the pdf file for future reference.

10:33 AM

HPBOSE Result 2022-23 Live Updates: Result To Be Declared Soon

On May 20, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the class 12th result. One can check it at hpbose.org

09:36 AM

HP Board result class 10,12 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard

Go to hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

After that, click on ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23'

The HP Board Result 2022-23 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same

Save the pdf file for future reference.

07:34 AM

HP board term 2 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY

The board will declare HPBOSE results 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll number to check HP board results.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?