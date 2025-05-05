[LIVE] Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025 (SHORTLY): MSBSHSE Class 12th Result To Be OUT ANYTIME NOW At mahahsscboard.in- Check Latest Updates Here
Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: To pass the Maharashtra Class 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject, scroll down for latest updates.
Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the HSC Exam Results 2025 today, May 5, at 1 PM. Once declared, students can check their Maharashtra HSC results on the official websites — hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.
To view the results, students must enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit cards. Therefore, it's important to keep the admit card ready before the result is released. In case a student has misplaced their admit card, they should immediately contact their school to retrieve their roll number.
Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results
