Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900233https://zeenews.india.com/education/live-updates/maharashtra-board-ssc-result-2025-live-msbshse-class-10th-high-school-result-out-scorecard-at-website-mahresult-nic-in-digilocker-sms-direct-link-marksheet-pass-percentage-toppers-2900233.html
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA BOARD SSC RESULT 2025

[LIVE] Maharashtra Board SSC (OUT): MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Declared At mahresult.nic.in- Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra Board SSC (OUT) LIVE Updates:The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today at mahresult.nic.in. Stay connected with Zee News for all the live updates. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites,  mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter key login details such as their roll number and mother’s first name. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results this year. 

The Maharashtra board class 10th examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025. And the practical exams for class 10th were conducted from 3rd February to 20th February, 2025. In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed. The pass percentage of female students stood at  97.21 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students stood at 94.56 in the 2024 Maharashtra board examination. 

Stay Tuned With Zee News For All The Live Updates Of Maharashtra SSC Result 2025.

13 May 2025
13:07 IST

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2025: Check Pass Percentage

2022: 96.94 per cent

2023: 93.83 per cent

2024: 95.81 per cent

2025: 94.10 per cent

12:32 IST

Maharashtra Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result of Private Students 

Across the nine divisional boards in the state, 28,512 private students registered for the exam. Out of these, 28,020 appeared, and 22,518 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 80.36 per cent.

12:30 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage

Out of all the registered candidates, 15,46,579 students took the exam, and 14,55,433 of them passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94.10 per cent.

12:29 IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10t Result Declared

12:25 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Practical Exams Conducted?

The practical exams for Maharashtra Board class 10th were conducted from 3rd February to 20th February, 2025 this year. 

12:21 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps to check result via Digilocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app and sign in using your username and password.

Step 2: Navigate to your ‘Profile’ and link your Aadhaar number. If your account was created using Aadhaar, this step can be skipped.

Step 3: In the left-hand menu, select the “Pull Partner Documents” option.

Step 4: When prompted, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ as the issuing authority.

Step 5: Next, select the type of document you wish to access — such as SSC Marksheet, Passing Certificate, or Migration Certificate.

Step 6: Enter the necessary details like year of passing and roll number, then click on “Get Document.”

Step 7: Your digital marksheet or certificate will be retrieved and saved in your DigiLocker account.

12:17 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage Amravati Division in 2024

Last year, the pass percentage for MSBSHSE students from the Amravati division was 95.58 per cent. Out of 1,61,049 students who registered for the exam, 1,59,684 appeared, and 1,52,631 successfully passed.

12:13 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details Required To Download The Scorecrd

To access the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10th) result, students have to enter their board exams roll number along with theri Mother's name. Without these they won't be able to view their result

12:10 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates:  When Will Be Result Announced?

Maharashtra SSC (class 10) result 2025 will be announced at 1 PM today.

12:09 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites 

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
  • sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
  • sscresult.mkcl.org
11:39 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage Over the Years

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 95.81 per cent, while in 2023, it stood at 93.83 per cent. The year 2022 recorded a pass percentage of 96.94 per cent, and in 2021, it was  99.95 per cent. In 2020, 95.30 per cent studnets passed the examination. 

11:35 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Best Performing Districts Of 2024

The Konkan district has achieved the highest pass percentage in Maharashtra Board SSC examination in 2024 while Nagpur had the lowest pass percentage.
 

 

11:29 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details You Will Find On the Scorecard

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 scorecard will contain several important details, including the name of the board, the student's roll number or seat number, the name of the student, and the division. It will also list subject codes, subject names along with the marks obtained, and the student’s qualifying status, indicating whether they have passed or failed.

 

11:24 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Total Number of Students who Got 100% in 2024

A total of 187 students scored the full marks, 100/100  in Maharashtra Board class 10th examination in 2024. 

11:19 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result Today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM. Once released, Students will be able to access their results from the official websites. 

10:22 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Total Number od Students Waiting

More than 16 lakh students from across Maharashtra appeared for the SSC exams conducted this year, between February and March, in the state’s nine divisions, that are Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Konkan.

09:47 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Gender-Wise Pass Percentageo of  

The pass percentage of female students stood at  97.21 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students stood at 94.56 in the 2024 Maharashtra board examination.

09:24 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How to check result via Digilocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app and sign in using your username and password.

Step 2: Navigate to your ‘Profile’ and link your Aadhaar number. If your account was created using Aadhaar, this step can be skipped.

Step 3: In the left-hand menu, select the “Pull Partner Documents” option.

Step 4: When prompted, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ as the issuing authority.

Step 5: Next, select the type of document you wish to access — such as SSC Marksheet, Passing Certificate, or Migration Certificate.

Step 6: Enter the necessary details like year of passing and roll number, then click on “Get Document.”

Step 7: Your digital marksheet or certificate will be retrieved and saved in your DigiLocker account.

08:55 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Provisional Marsheet and Original Marksheet

Students must note that the marksheets they wll online are provisional marksheets and the Maharashtra Board will distribute the original hard copies of the Class 10 mark sheets to schools a few days after the results are announced. Students will need to visit their respective schools to collect their original MSBSHSE Class 10 mark sheets once they become available.

08:39 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details Required To Access the Result

To access the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10th) result, students have to enter their board exams roll number along with theri Mother's name. Without these they won't be able to view their result.

08:25 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Last Year's Pass Percentage

In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed.

08:09 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How To Check Scorecards Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: You will see the link of 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2025' on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will opened to login. 

Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the specified fields correctly.

Step 5:  Your Maharashtra Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the result for future use.

07:55 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Class 10th Exams Held?

The Maharashtra board class 10th examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025 in two shifts, first from 11 am to 2 pm and second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

 

 

07:38 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites To Check the Result

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
  • sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
  • sscresult.mkcl.org
07:20 IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Date And Time of The Result

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK