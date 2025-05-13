[LIVE] Maharashtra Board SSC (OUT): MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Declared At mahresult.nic.in- Pass Percentage Here
Maharashtra Board SSC (OUT) LIVE Updates:The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today at mahresult.nic.in. Stay connected with Zee News for all the live updates.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter key login details such as their roll number and mother’s first name. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results this year.
The Maharashtra board class 10th examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025. And the practical exams for class 10th were conducted from 3rd February to 20th February, 2025. In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed. The pass percentage of female students stood at 97.21 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students stood at 94.56 in the 2024 Maharashtra board examination.
Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2025: Check Pass Percentage
2022: 96.94 per cent
2023: 93.83 per cent
2024: 95.81 per cent
2025: 94.10 per cent
Maharashtra Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result of Private Students
Across the nine divisional boards in the state, 28,512 private students registered for the exam. Out of these, 28,020 appeared, and 22,518 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 80.36 per cent.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage
Out of all the registered candidates, 15,46,579 students took the exam, and 14,55,433 of them passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94.10 per cent.
Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10t Result Declared
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Practical Exams Conducted?
The practical exams for Maharashtra Board class 10th were conducted from 3rd February to 20th February, 2025 this year.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps to check result via Digilocker
Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app and sign in using your username and password.
Step 2: Navigate to your ‘Profile’ and link your Aadhaar number. If your account was created using Aadhaar, this step can be skipped.
Step 3: In the left-hand menu, select the “Pull Partner Documents” option.
Step 4: When prompted, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ as the issuing authority.
Step 5: Next, select the type of document you wish to access — such as SSC Marksheet, Passing Certificate, or Migration Certificate.
Step 6: Enter the necessary details like year of passing and roll number, then click on “Get Document.”
Step 7: Your digital marksheet or certificate will be retrieved and saved in your DigiLocker account.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage Amravati Division in 2024
Last year, the pass percentage for MSBSHSE students from the Amravati division was 95.58 per cent. Out of 1,61,049 students who registered for the exam, 1,59,684 appeared, and 1,52,631 successfully passed.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details Required To Download The Scorecrd
To access the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10th) result, students have to enter their board exams roll number along with theri Mother's name. Without these they won't be able to view their result
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Will Be Result Announced?
Maharashtra SSC (class 10) result 2025 will be announced at 1 PM today.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites
- mahahsscboard.in
- mahresult.nic.in
- sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
- sscresult.mkcl.org
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage Over the Years
In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 95.81 per cent, while in 2023, it stood at 93.83 per cent. The year 2022 recorded a pass percentage of 96.94 per cent, and in 2021, it was 99.95 per cent. In 2020, 95.30 per cent studnets passed the examination.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Best Performing Districts Of 2024
The Konkan district has achieved the highest pass percentage in Maharashtra Board SSC examination in 2024 while Nagpur had the lowest pass percentage.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details You Will Find On the Scorecard
The Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 scorecard will contain several important details, including the name of the board, the student's roll number or seat number, the name of the student, and the division. It will also list subject codes, subject names along with the marks obtained, and the student’s qualifying status, indicating whether they have passed or failed.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Total Number of Students who Got 100% in 2024
A total of 187 students scored the full marks, 100/100 in Maharashtra Board class 10th examination in 2024.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result Today
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM. Once released, Students will be able to access their results from the official websites.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Total Number od Students Waiting
More than 16 lakh students from across Maharashtra appeared for the SSC exams conducted this year, between February and March, in the state’s nine divisions, that are Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Konkan.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Gender-Wise Pass Percentageo of
The pass percentage of female students stood at 97.21 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students stood at 94.56 in the 2024 Maharashtra board examination.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Provisional Marsheet and Original Marksheet
Students must note that the marksheets they wll online are provisional marksheets and the Maharashtra Board will distribute the original hard copies of the Class 10 mark sheets to schools a few days after the results are announced. Students will need to visit their respective schools to collect their original MSBSHSE Class 10 mark sheets once they become available.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Last Year's Pass Percentage
In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How To Check Scorecards Online?
Step 1: Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in
Step 2: You will see the link of 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2025' on the homepage, click on it.
Step 3: A new page will opened to login.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the specified fields correctly.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print a copy of the result for future use.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Class 10th Exams Held?
The Maharashtra board class 10th examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025 in two shifts, first from 11 am to 2 pm and second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Date And Time of The Result
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM.
